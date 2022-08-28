TETON VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Foundation of Teton Valley hosted the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Awards Ceremony Wednesday. This community event brought nonprofit leaders, donors and volunteers together to celebrate the results of the 2022 Tin Cup Challenge.

After recognizing the significant contributions of the Foundation’s Board, staff, donors,and volunteers who support the success of both the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period and Event Day annually, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director Tim Adams announced results to an anticipatory crowd.

“This year, we had our most successful Tin Cup Challenge yet, breaking records once again and raising an astounding $2,503,922,” Adams said.

This year’s total funds raised reflects a 13% increase over last year. Gifts from Business & Community Challengers, Friends and Supporters aggregate the Challenger Fund, totaling $985,948 – which is an increase of 19% over last year.

Designated gifts raised by participating nonprofits brought in an amazing $1,517,974, which is an increase of 10% over last year.

One thousand, three hundred eight donors gave during this year’s Tin Cup Challenge – meaning one in four Teton Valley households participated in charitable giving through the 2022 Tin Cup Challenge. In 15 years, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised $20.8 million for the health and well-being of Teton Valley, a community of 11,000+ residents.

For the second year and in a new tradition, Challengers and nonprofits gathered, as one community, to celebrate the successes of the 15th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. The event was both inspirational and engaging – providing a unique opportunity for nonprofit champions to mingle and celebrate their collective success. Celebrating together creates shared joy for the positive impacts this fundraiser has on our community.

