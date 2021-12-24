IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With the energy-intensive heating season and holiday lighting, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers to save energy — and money — during wintertime.

Give yourself the gift of being Wattsmart with a few low-cost tips you can use:

10 x 10 rule: Set your thermostat as low as comfortable — aim for 68 degrees. Lower the temperature by another 10 degrees when you are asleep or out of the house to lower your energy usage by about 10 percent.

— aim for 68 degrees. Lower the temperature by another 10 degrees when you are asleep or out of the house to lower your energy usage by about 10 percent. Cover drafty windows with a heavy-duty clear plastic sheet on the inside of window frames during winter months.

with a heavy-duty clear plastic sheet on the inside of window frames during winter months. Sett the water heater to 120 degrees and drain it annually.

and drain it annually. Wash clothes in cold water and wash only full loads.

and wash only full loads. Completely fill your dishwasher before running and air dry dishes rather than using thedishwasher’s drying cycle.

rather than using thedishwasher’s drying cycle. Switch to high-efficiency LED light bulbs in fixtures that are used at least three hours a day . These bulbs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs.

. These bulbs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs. Set the refrigerator temperature between 37 and 40 degrees and set the freezer at 0 degrees.

and set the freezer at 0 degrees. Improve your home’s heating and cooling systems by cleaning or replacing furnace filters and scheduling routine system maintenance to help air flow through the system more efficiently.

Find these tips and more at rockymountainpower.net/wattsmart.

