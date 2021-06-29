IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – According to the CDC, more than 600 people in the US die each year from extreme heat.
More common heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, exhaustion and cramps.
Luckily, heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable by being properly hydrated.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
Health experts have 5 tips to help you stay hydrated in the blistering heat.
- Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Try to drink half of your bodyweight in ounces of water.
- Stay inside if you can.
- Look for signs of dehydration such as dizziness and headaches.
- Be aware of low grade dehydration by paying attention to the color of your urine.
The post Tips to stay hydrated during heat wave appeared first on Local News 8.