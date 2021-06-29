IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – According to the CDC, more than 600 people in the US die each year from extreme heat.

More common heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, exhaustion and cramps.

Luckily, heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable by being properly hydrated.

Health experts have 5 tips to help you stay hydrated in the blistering heat.

Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Try to drink half of your bodyweight in ounces of water. Stay inside if you can. Look for signs of dehydration such as dizziness and headaches. Be aware of low grade dehydration by paying attention to the color of your urine.

