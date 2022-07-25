IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Russia’s war on Ukraine is raging on, one Idaho Falls woman is offering a helping hand.

Svitlana Miller, born in Ukraine and now lives in Idaho Falls, has started a non-profit organization ‘To Ukraine with Love’ in an effort to provide groceries, personal hygiene items, and more to Ukrainian families suffering because of the war.

So far, she has been able to raise over $1 million.

The non-profit states that because the war and the effects are constantly changing, they focus on Ukrainians’ current and future needs.

Right now, they are focusing on creating housing centers, providing modular homes, caring for the elderly and disabled, wound care, and providing body armor and tactical gear.

Miller’s 13-year-old son, Chase Miller, and his friends, Jaden Murphy and Lachlan Haacke, are working to provide housing for those who have lost their homes.

Their goal is to raise at least $15,000, which is the cost of each modular home, however, they hope to purchase many.

Chase says each modular home can be moved to different properties to provide shelter to families while families work to rebuild their homes,

So far, the boys were able to raise enough money for three modular homes.

On Tuesday, Murphy and the Millers will be heading to Ukraine to help families clear land for the modular homes and give them the keys.

They will be in Ukraine until August 6, but will continue collecting donations so they can still help provide basic necessities.

For more information on ‘To Ukraine with Love’ and how to donate, click HERE.

Donations for modular homes can be made through Chase Miller, Jaden Murphy and Lachlan Haacke’s websites.

The post To Ukraine with Love – A locally owned non-profit making a difference appeared first on Local News 8.