POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The man charged with shooting two Pocatello police officers will be heading to trial.

Todd Brewer appeared in a Bannock County courtroom in a wheelchair Thursday morning.

The hearing was to determine if there was enough evidence for a trial.

Three witnesses testified along with the playing of the 9-1-1 call from May 5.

Brewer’s girlfriend testified Brewer was drinking heavily and taking a lot of pills before officers arrived.

She said he was upset with her because she had a headache and was trying to stay away from him.

As things escalated, she said Brewer grabbed his handgun.

Feeling threatened, she convinced him to give her the gun and she hid it.

A few hours later, he reportedly grabbed an AR-15 and went outside.

The woman says she locked the door behind him.

As she was speaking with 9-1-1, she told investigators she heard police yell ‘put your gun down,’ then lots of gunfire.

Two officers and Brewer were injured in the shootout.

Brewer will now face charges in District Court. His next hearing has not been schedule yet.

The post Todd Brewer headed to trial appeared first on Local News 8.