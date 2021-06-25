IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s a good story from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

They say their hero of the day is a 3-year-old child.

Earlier Thursday, crews responded to a call after a toddler called 9-1-1 saying something was wrong with mommy.

Turns out, mom had a pre-existing medical condition and was home alone with the toddler and an infant.

They were able to get mom to the hospital thanks to the actions of a very smart little girl and of course the dispatchers.

As a reminder, to teach your kids to call 9-1-1 in an emergency especially if a family member has a medical condition.

