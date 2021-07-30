IDAHO FALLS – This Saturday, July 31, James O’Keefe, Founder of Project Veritas, will be in Idaho Falls as a keynote speaker for the Bonneville County Republicans Fifth Annual Lincoln Day Gala.

To get ready for the big day, KID News Radio researched some of the projects and content that Project Veritas has released over the years.

While there are some who may not be sure who James O’Kefee or Project Veritas is, these top five videos should help familiarize everyone with James O’Keefe and Project Veritas before the big day.

Established in 2011, Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism enterprise that sends out undercover journalists who seek to investigate and expose “corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, has been an undercover reporter since 2007 when he and Lila Rose recorded Planned Parenthood staffers ready to accept a donation from O’Keefe that would only be used to abort African-America children.

O’Keefe did not go out on the National Stage till 2009 when he and Hannah Giles went to the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN). In the video, he claimed to be a pimp with his prostitute. James used a hidden camera in his necktie to record the staffer’s multiple ACORN offices explain to them how to lie on tax and welfare forms, bury cash in a tin box underground and how to declare the underage trafficked females as his dependents.

James O’Keefe went on to establish Project Veritas in 2011 as an outlet for his undercover reporting work.

Since Project Veritas launched, the non-profit youtubechannel now has 1.03 M subscribers and has been able to release hundreds of videos exposing corruption and misconduct. Below are Project Veritas top 5 most viewed videos on their Youtube channel:

#1 VIDEO: Leaked ABC News Insider Recording EXPOSES #EpsteinCoverup “We had Clinton, We had Everything”

Views: 3,368,421

Release Date: Nov 5, 2019

In late 2019, Project Veritas released a leaked video from an ABC New Anchor claiming that she had information about Jeffery Epstein 3 years before the story surfaced; however, the network “….would not put it on the air”. Good Morning America Breaking News Anchor and 20/20 Co-Anchor, Amy Robach, explains how a witness came forward years ago with information about Epstein, but Disney-owned ABC News refused to air the material for years. In the video, Roach vents her frustration in a “hot mic” moment.

#2 American Pravda: CNN Producer Says Russia Narrative “bullsh*t”

Views: 2,977,627

Release Date: Jun 26, 2017

Project Veritas obtained footage of a CNN reporter admitting to a belief that conflicted with CNN’s narrative that Trump colluded with Russia. John Bonifield, Sr. Producer at CNN, further expresses that the Russia narrative had been great for CNN’s ratings. He goes on to say that Russia, “it’s mostly bullshit right now. Like, we don’t have any giant proof…if it was something really good, it’d leak.”

#3 HIDDEN CAM: NYC Democratic ElectionCommissioner, “They Bus People Around to Vote”

Views: 1,844,038

Release Date: Oct 11, 2016

NYC Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections, Alan Schulkin, admits that there is widespread voter fraud in New York City. The video was caught on a hidden camera at the United Federation of Teachers’ holiday party. Schulkin further explains the issue

#4 Van Jones: Russia is “Nothing burger”– American Pravda: CNN Part 2

Views: 1,689,550

Release Date: Jun 28, 2017

In this video, Project Veritas shares a clip of a CNN commentator stating that the Russia narrative “is just a big nothing burger.”

#5 Undercover Journalist in Full Burka Is Offered Huma Abedin’s Ballot

Views: 1,612,685

Release Date: Nov 7, 2016

A Project Veritas journalist is offered Huma Abedlin’s ballot while dressed in a full burka in New York City. This video is a continuation of a linked video of NYC Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections, Alan Schulkin, admitting that there is widespread voter fraud in New York City.

Bonus: James O’Keefe as Osama bin Laden crosses border from Mexico to US

Views: 1,502,801

Release Date: Aug 11, 2014

Jame O’Keefe, Founder of Project Veritas, is at the US border along the Rio Grande river showing us how easy it is to cross the border between Mexico and the United States disguised as Osama bin Laden.

The Bonneville County Fifth Annual Lincoln Day Dinner will also feature Nate Silvester, Tik Tok Cop, and other entertainment. For those attending this weekend, we hope you enjoy the event!