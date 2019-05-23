Tornado in Jefferson City, Mo., may have caused ‘catastrophic damage’: reports

Jefferson City, the capital city of Missouri, has taken a direct hit from a tornado and suffered possibly “catastrophic” damage, according to reports.

According to the National Weather Service, a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City, at 11:43 p.m., moving northeast at 40 mph.

DOZENS OF TORNADOS SLAM MIDWEST AS FLOODWATERS RISE; AT LEAST 2 DEAD

The Missouri Department of Public Safety reported extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54 and warned of downed power lines. Authorities warned residents that all downed lines should be considered live — and advised that people stay away from areas that have experienced heavy damage.

Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement via Twitter:

“Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City,” Parson wrote. “We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped – local emergency crews are on site and assisting.”

News accounts and posts on social media refer to people possibly trapped in apartment complexes, gas leaks, possible damage to the Missouri Statehouse and other impacts.

Weather Nation said emergency officials were reporting “multiple injuries & structure collapses” in the city.

Earlier in the day, some Jefferson City residents and businesses were ordered to leave as the Missouri River continued to rise after recent rains.

City officials issued a mandatory evacuation order on the north side of the river. The Missouri Statehouse building, state penitentiary and nearly all of the city’s homes are on the south side of the river.

Residents of several communities in Oklahoma and Kansas also were urged to evacuate.

Jefferson City police Lt. Dave Williams told the Associated Press that only about five to 10 homes were in the mandatory evacuation area.

As a precaution, the Missouri National Guard also moved four helicopters out of the city’s airport, which also is on the north side of the river. And a Memorial Day weekend airshow was canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no immediate reports about fatalities or injuries.

Jefferson City lies near the center of the state, about 158 miles east of Kansas City and about 132 miles west of St. Louis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.