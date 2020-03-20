CDC

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and Kootenai Health have confirmed two additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kootenai County.

Case 1 (announced 3/19/2020): Male in his 60s from Kootenai County. He experienced mild symptoms and is self-isolating out of state.

Case 2: Male under the age of 30 from Kootenai County. The individual has been self-isolating since returning from travel and has experienced mild symptoms.

Case 3: Female in her 60s from Kootenai County. She is currently self-isolating and recovering at home. She has experienced mild symptoms as well.

This brings the total number of cases in Idaho to 25.

This is the third confirmed case in the five northern counties of the Panhandle.

There are also 16 in Blaine County, three in Ada County, one in Twin Falls County, one in Madison County and one in Teton County.

In the United States, there have been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths as of March 19, 2020.

Epidemiologists with PHD are working to investigate cases of possible contact.

Right now, CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China, Iran, Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. In addition, CDC recommends people traveling practice certain health precautions like avoiding contact with people who are sick (social distancing) and practicing good hand hygiene.

The post Total number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho up to 25 appeared first on Local News 8.