TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region.

The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Of the passengers, 21 were transported to Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital near the site of the crash in Tremonton, a small Utah city about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City. The remainder of non-injured passengers were transported to a nearby armory in Garland, Utah.

The majority of passengers sent to Intermountain Bear River Valley were being treated for minor injuries, hospital spokesperson Jess Gomez said. The hospital does not have a trauma unit and of the patients sent there, 7 in serious or critical condition were transferred elsewhere.

Utah Highway Patrol said some lanes on I-84 may be restricted while the accident is under investigation on Monday.

The post Tour bus crash in Utah sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm appeared first on Local News 8.