AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Firefighters worked through the early morning hours Wednesday on a fire that damaged some townhouses at the Pheasant Estate complex.

The townhomes are located on Falcon Drive in Ammon.

The fire started in one of the townhouses around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Some of the homes were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Dozens of people around the homes were evacuated. Some witnesses said they heard explosions before having to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

