JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A tractor is out of commission in Jefferson County.

Firefighters put out the tractor’s flames on farmland between Rigby and Ririe.

The tractor was plowing a corral when it started smoking just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

Insurance is expected to cover the damage.

