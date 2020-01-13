App Breaking News Alert Bar

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Various locations in eastern Idaho are experiencing high-speed winds that are creating blowing and drifting snow and low visibility on the roadways.

The Idaho Transportation Department has temporarily closed numerous roads because of the snowy and icy conditions.

The following roadways are closed:

ID-26 from Ririe to ID-31 in Swan Valley

ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia

ID-47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch

ID-87 from US-20 intersection to Montana Stateline

US-20 from Ashton to Montana Stateline

I-15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts AND Dubois to Montana Stateline

ITD will be plowing around the clock until the roadways are clear and safe to open. This storm is predicted to last through Thursday and roadways are not expected to reopen until wind speeds slow down, weather permitting.

The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution and choose alternate routes if they must travel.

You are advised to drive at a safe distance, slow down and prepare travel plans ahead of time by checking the improved 511 for road updates HERE.