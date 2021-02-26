BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 5:00 p.m. Various locations in Eastern Idaho are experiencing high-speed winds that are creating blowing and drifting snow and low visibility on the roadways. The Idaho Transportation Department has temporarily closed numerous roads because of the snowy and icy conditions.

Due to current weather conditions in Eastern Idaho the following roadways are closed:

ID-26 from Ririe to ID-31 in Swan Valley

ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia

ITD will be monitoring roadways around the clock and plowing as able until the highways are clear and safe to open. Weather permitting roadways may reopen as soon as Feb. 27.

The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution and choose alternate routes if they must travel. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for assistance.

Drivers are advised to drive at a safe distance, slow down and prepare travel plans ahead of time by checking 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 26 is closed from Ririe milepost 349.7 to Swan Valley milepost 378.

US 26

Highway 33 is closed from Tetonia milepost 131 to Newdale milepost 107, and Highway 32 is closed from Ashton milepost 0 to Tetonia milepost 28.

ORIGINAL: Due to blowing and drifting snow conditions, Bonneville County Road and Bridge closed the Bone Road at Lincoln Road south as well as Sunnyside Road east of Founders Point (approx. 60th E).

The sheriff’s office said conditions are such that equipment cannot keep lanes passable and open long enough for traffic to continue safely flowing.

Those areas will remain closed until weather and conditions allow snow removal equipment to clear the roadway.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies ask motorists to stay out of that area and respect the road closed signs as conditions are such there is a high likelihood of being stranded, running off-road or into snow removal equipment working in the area making rescue extremely difficult.

