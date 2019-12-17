Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with and detained 34-year old Robert J. Winterholler and 32-year-old Kimberly J. Winterholler in their vehicle at the KJ’s Travel Center on Iona Road Monday around 3 p.m.

This contact was part of an ongoing investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office/Idaho Falls Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.

During this contact, deputies found approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle and approximately 4 grams of marijuana in a purse belonging to Kimberly.

Both Kimberly and Robert Winterholler were taken into custody at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Robert Wiinterholler was booked into jail for felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine and Kimberly Winterholler was booked for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Shortly after this traffic stop, detectives involved in the investigation obtained and served search warrants at the Winterholler residence in Fremont County on 2100 E. and at an RV trailer located at 905 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls.

As Deputies arrived at the RV on W. Sunnyside, deputies located and detained 61-year-old Debra J. Trujillo of Idaho Falls who had been living there.

During the search of that RV, detectives discovered approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $4,900 in cash.

Trujillo was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine.

Detectives with all of the agencies involved are continuing their investigation into persons involved in this case, and no further information is available.