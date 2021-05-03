BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Saturday after being found in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

At around 10:40 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near the 1700 N. block of Lindsay Boulevard and identified the driver as 39-year-old Kim Alan Spotted Bear of Idaho Falls.

At the time, Spotted Bear was found to be driving on a suspected driver’s license and could not produce registration or insurance to the vehicle.

During this time, a deputy and his K-9 partner arrived finding indications from a free air search that the odor of illegal drugs was coming from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle locating drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine and more than 6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Spotted Bear was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

