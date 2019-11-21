Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Idaho Falls Neighborhood Police Officer was patrolling in the area of Alpine Street when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be driving aimlessly through the neighborhood Sunday around 1:00 a.m.

The officer witnessed the vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of N. Lee and Alpine Street, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The officer contacted the driver and identified her as 41-year-old Jennifer Lovell of Idaho Falls.

When speaking with Lovell, the officer witnessed several physical indicators consistent with drug use. The officer asked Lovell to exit the vehicle and if she would consent to a search of the vehicle.

Lovell gave consent for officers to search the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found a camera bag with several bags inside. In the center of those bags the officers found 5.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Lovell was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.