SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented an new Trail Creek Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐21‐014.

Trail Creek Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04-13-21-005 has been terminated.

The new closure has been reduced, the southern boundary of the closure area has been moved up to the Lick Creek Road #078.

The area, road, and trail closure (#04-13-21-014) is described as:

Closed Area: All NFS lands in the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of U.S. Route 93 and MT-43, then following south along National Forest System Road (NFSR) #081 Anderson Mountain Road, then continuing east/southeast/south along the Continental Divide to the intersection of the NFSR #078 Lick Creek Road then continuing west on the NFSR #078 Lick Creek Road to U.S. Route 93, then following U.S. Route 93 north to the point of beginning at the junction of U.S. Route 93 and MT-43.

Closed Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area

The purpose of this Order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Trail Creek Fire.

This order will be in effect when signed and shall remain in effect through September 30, 2021.

