NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Trail Gulch Trailhead on the North Fork Ranger District will be closed periodically between Oct. 11 and Nov. 4 to allow for staging of aircraft in between aerial herbicide applications in the area.

The temporary closures of the trailhead are designed to provide continued access to hunters of Idaho Department of Fish and Game Unit 21A since exact dates and times for the weather- and wind-dependent applications cannot be scheduled in advance.

“Under different circumstances, we might close down the trailhead for project implementation, but we know that hunting is one of the major uses of National Forest System lands this time of year,” North Fork District Ranger Chris Waverek said. “So, we are doing everything we can to ensure as much access as possible for deer and elk hunters while also taking advantage of an opportunity to reduce noxious weeds, improve forage for livestock and big game, and reduce fine fuels – a primary carrier of fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.”

The aerial applications are part of the Salmon-Challis Forest-wide Integrated Weed Management Project, an environmental impact statement for which was signed in 2016.

Implementation of the project began in 2018 and will continue as long as funding is available to support the restoration work. Project proponents expect to treat roughly 11,000 acres this fall.

Additional details on aerial application operations and technical information can be found on the Salmon-Challis National Forest website at https://bit.ly/3KsasfL. Further questions about the project can be directed to the Aerial Application Information Line at (208) 742-6675.

