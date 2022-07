IDAHO FALLLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department made sure a trailer fire doesn’t spread into something worse.

Monday afternoon, smoke started coming out of this trailer bed which is being used as a dumpster for E-Cyclers of Idaho.

The business repairs electronics.

The owner did not known how the fire started.

It was a passerby who called firefighters and said they responded within two minutes.

