News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a trailer fire tonight.

The fire department says it started at about 6:10 p.m.

It happened on the 1700 block of W. Quinn Road.

The trailer was completely destroyed.

Two people suffered injuries and were sent to Portneuf Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is speculation that the fire started in the bedroom, which is where the most severe damage has been found.