FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to West Agency Road west of Treaty Highway on the Fort Hall Reservation for a trailer fire Sunday around 11 a.m.

The first units that arrived at the scene found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.

According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “The home has been known to be a location for the homeless on and off.”

The mobile home was fully knocked down in 20 minutes upon arrival.

No injuries of people, animals or surrounding infrastructures were reported.

King said they believe the fire started in the chimney area which caught the rest of the home on fire.

