Todd Kunz A trailer unhooks from the semi-truck at Ammon and Lincoln Roads Monday night.

AMMON, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – Some extra congestion Monday night at a roundabout in Ammon.

Just before 8 p.m., a semi-truck was going west on Lincoln Road. A witness said the trailer was loaded, but it was not hooked-up properly. When the driver went through the roundabout at Ammon Road, the trailer’s momentum kept it going straight, while the truck went around the lanes of the roundabout. The trailer unhook, but never fully detached.

No one was hurt, but traffic was backed up on the northeast side of the roundabout.

The witness said it may be awhile to bring in an empty trailer and load it with the contents of the unhooked trailer, unless they can get the trailer re-attached properly.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies were there directing traffic. It’s best to avoid the roundabout at Lincoln and Ammon Roads.

