IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A train car is back on its tracks in Idaho Falls after some quick work from crews.

We are told a wheel slipped the track going around a switch on Sunnyside Road near the Maverik on Yellowstone Highway.

It took a truck crane about three hours to fix the situation.

No one was hurt and no roads were closed.

No word on what was inside the train car, but there didn’t seem to be any hazardous materials involved.

