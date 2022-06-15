POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Trains are moving down the tracks in Pocatello again after two separate derailments in just more than a week.

The first happened June 2, and involved 15 cars inside the Union Pacific Train yard.

The second happened Friday, just eight days later, near Ross Park. It was much more serious with several sections of track destroyed.

Today, the track is repaired and clean-up of the damaged cars continues.

Union Pacific tells us there are still several damaged cars that need to be removed from the rail yard.

They expect that to be done later this summer.

