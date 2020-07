Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Emergency crews are investigating a report of a collision involving a freight train and a vehicle at 81 W. St. South, off Highway 91, south of Shelley. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

A witness said it appeared an SUV was struck in the passenger side by the train. The vehicle had come to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital.