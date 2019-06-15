Trampoline house's injury waiver not enforceable, court rules after girl, 11, breaks ankle

The Supreme Court of Kentucky ruled Thursday that injury waivers signed by parents at for-profit entertainment centers are not enforceable.

The court was weighing in on a lawsuit filed by the mother of an 11-year-old girl who broke one of her ankles at a trampoline house called the House of Boom in Louisville. Kathy Miller had signed a waiver saying she would “forever discharge and agree not to sue,” Louisville’s FOX 41 reported.

“A parent has no authority to enter into contracts on a child’s behalf,” the court said in the unanimous decision. The opinion further said there was no public policy to shield for-profit trampoline parks from injury liability.

The ruling noted that in 11 out of 12 similar cases in the U.S. injury waivers were found unenforceable, FOX 41 reported.

The House of Boom had asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, but because it concerned a “novel issue of state law” it was taken up by the high court.

In a settlement, a 28-year-old man was awarded $495,000 in April after he claimed he hurt his back at the House of Boom in 2016, according to the station.