Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Transportation Department has released its latest Transportation Improvement Plan (ITIP). The draft plan outlines possible improvements for the next seven years.

Among the major projects planned in southeast Idaho in Fiscal Year 2023 are the Inkom road and bridge reconstruction on Interstate 15, the Fort Hall Interchange bridge replacement, an I-86/I-15 interchange and bridge reconstruction, and wildlife crossing and fencing improvements along US 30 in Bear Lake County.

You can view an interactive map of projects that are already in the works here and specific details of all projects here.

The department is now accepting comments from the public on projects they would like to see placed on the drawing boards. Those could include anything from large scale projects to smaller projects, like guard rail installations.

Public comments are currently being accepted through July 31. You may submit your ideas to this e-mail address ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov