POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With the Thanksgiving holiday coming to a close, many travelers were out and about this weekend to return home or back to work.

Despite COVID-19 cases on the rise, many people still need to fly in order to get to their destination. Pocatello native Easton Johnson believed the airports did a nice job of taking the pandemic seriously by following CDC guidelines.

“My travels were really good,” Johnson said. “I was really concerned about the safety in the different airports, but the airports were on top of it and it was a really safe travel.”

Even though Johnson feels safe with his travels, he still plans to take a COVID-19 test out of precaution.

“It was in the back of my mind,” Johnson said. “I intend to get tested as soon as I get out. I had this trip planned for a little while, so it is what it is.”

For Texas natives Jason Hart and Chaston Bennett, work in Pocatello resulted in their need to travel to the area. Hart says that wearing a mask at the airport and during his flight is just a reality going forward.

“Business as usual I guess,” Hart said. “Overall, it’s difficult, but if it’s one of those things that we have to do stay protected and keep cases down, then so be it. It’s just one of things that you have to do.”

Bennett believes that in order to protect yourself from COVID-19 while traveling, the biggest key is personal accountability.

“Basically, we all look after each other,” Bennett said. “If we all wear our masks and do the social distancing that we are supposed to, it’s still a risk, but I feel like we’ll be better off though.”

According to CNN, AAA estimates 2.4 million Americans traveled through the air from Wednesday through Sunday.