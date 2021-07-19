“Kevin the cap” came through Idaho Falls this weekend to show off his considerable magic skills to everyone, including Linda and Evan. He and his traveling companion, “Ash K,” are on a 120-day trek through the continental 48 states.

Wherever they go, they become a spectacle by performing tricks for anyone who asks. You can spot them by their shirts saying “Please show me a magic trick.”

Kevin tell us his journey is all about bring a little joy back after a hard 14 months for everyone. He says the idea popped into his head when his friend talked about wanting to go cross country on his motorcycle when he was younger.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“I’ve traveled extensively,” he says. “I’ve been dirt broke in France, and I’ve been dirt broke in Austria, and I am going to go across the country doing gigs and staying in decent places with my business partner “Ash k,” another magician, and entertaining folks after the pandemic. The idea is connect with magic in a time where people are dying to get out and see stuff.”

Kevin the cap and Ash K are set to loop around the nation. Their route takes them through Denver this week, then across the south and then go north along the east coast, They plan to take a left in Maine and start heading back west to be home in San Francisco by Halloween.

You can follow their route, watch videos of their antics along the way here. Kevin the Cap and Ash K would also love to hear from you online.

The post Traveling Magicians enchant Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.