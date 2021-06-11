FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announce it will sponsor the 2021 Treat Day Fireworks Celebration on Friday, July 2.

While the majority of folks will be able to view the fireworks from the surrounding area, the best viewing will be at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.

“We are happy to announce that the Fort Hall Business Council approved the Treaty Day Fireworks Show,” Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Chief Executive Officer Ray Barlow said. “I really enjoy this time of year and I, along with our Casino Hotel Team, are excited for this event.”

The show will begin at dusk.

As a reminder, due to current concerns, the Casino Hotel is open with processes and protocols implemented for the health and safety of Guests, and Team Members. They are in effect until further notice. They include:

Facemasks are required, for all guests, to come on property.

No smoking will be allowed on the Gaming Floor. Smoking is allowed in designated smoking areas and outside of the physical building.

Physical distancing is strongly suggested throughout the property.

Hand Sanitizer stations are available throughout the property.

If a guest is not feeling well, they are asked to visit at another time.

Consuming food on the Gaming Floor is prohibited, until further notice.

Team Members are required to wear facemasks and where applicable, disposable gloves.

Team Members are required to maintain strict handwashing schedules.

Team Members are not allowed to be on property if they are ill.

More information regarding Safety Protocols may be found online at shobangaming.com.

