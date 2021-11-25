IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The tree lighting event begins at 5:30 pm at Civitan’s Plaza (Corner of Park Ave & B Street) on Friday, November 26th. Beginning at 5:30. Skyline High School Strings Orchestra will perform live leading up to the arrival of special guests delivered by horse drawn Trolley. The special guests include, Sara Prentice, Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce, Santa’s Elves from the Parks and Recreation Department, Pacey Huff and Santa! Pacey will perform the National Anthem and members of the National Guard will present the Colors to the ceremony.

In Pocatello the Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins Friday at 6:30pm when the annual Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade route will run from 3rd and East Center and traveling under the Center Street Underpass to The Yellowstone and turning to travel North on Main Street to the Downtown Pavilion. It’s recommended you arrive early as traffic can get congested.

In Rexburg the tree lighting will be at 5:30 on Center Street and followed up with Santa and festivities.

