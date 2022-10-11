IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Randy Larkin made an appearance in court and was given a new trial date of July 17, 2023 by Judge Bruce Pickett.

Larkin’s trial date was set for Oct. 31 but was pushed back because both parties agreed they need more time to prepare for trial.

Larkin has filed a waiver of a speedy trial in this case.

He plead not guilty on Aug. 2, 2022.

He remains in Bonneville County Jail under first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 36-year-old Morey Pelton on May 12, 2022, at the Lane Clark Rest Area in Ririe.

Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against Larkin.

