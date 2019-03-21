People arrive to the Allegheny County Courthouse prior to the start of the second day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Rosfeld, 30, faces a charge of criminal homicide for the June 2018 death of 17-year-old unarmed black high school student Antwon Rose II. (Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP, Pool)

PITTSBURGH – Prosecutors will call more witnesses to the stand in the trial of a white former East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Michael Rosfeld’s trial continues Thursday into its third day in a Pittsburgh courtroom.

The first two days of testimony included compelling statements from witnesses and neighbors, one of whom said he heard Rosfeld panicking, repeatedly saying “I don’t know why I shot him. I don’t know why I fired.”

Rosfeld fired three bullets into 17-year-old Antwon Rose II after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been used in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose was a front-seat passenger in the cab and was shot as he fled.

The trial is expected to take a week or more.