Trial starts over video deletion related to frat fall death

Prosecutors say a former Penn State fraternity brother erased security camera footage from the night a pledge died because he knew it would be damaging.

Braxton Becker faces misdemeanor charges of evidence tampering, obstruction and hindering apprehension for his actions after 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died after a night of drinking and hazing.

The Centre Daily Times says Becker’s lawyer raised questions Tuesday about what investigators saw when they watched Becker retrieve video from a basement closet.

Becker’s is the first trial in the case in which about two dozen former fraternity members have faced charges.