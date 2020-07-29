Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Business Council has passed a resolution approving one-time CARES Act financial assistance.

In a Facebook announcement, the council said all adult and minor Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members will receive $800 in financial assistance.

An application will be required to receive the assistance due to federal reporting requirements.

The application and a distribution date are now being coordinated. When that will happen has not yet been determined.