Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone Bannock Tribes have canceled the scheduled April 10 Primary Election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like the state of Idaho, the Tribes will implement a mail-in voting process for registered tribal voters only.

The official ballots will be mailed out this Friday from Automated Election Services of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Ballots will come in the mail with complete instructions. The ballots must be received by mail no later than the close of business on April 23, 2020. All envelopes will include a pre-paid postage envelope.

The ballots will be officially counted at the Tribal Chambers Room on Friday, April 24. Due to health concerns, the counting itself will be closed to the public, but will be live-streamed online via the Sho-Ban News and the Tribes’ official Facebook page. Candidates themselves will be allowed to be present.

According to the Tribal Election Board, “Out of care and concern of our membership we are unable to accept new voter registration applications during this Primary Election. Thank you for your understanding as we are doing our best to provide a safe, yet, successful Primary Election.”