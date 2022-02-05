NORTHERN IDAHO (KIFI) – An Idaho State Police trooper took a leap of faith to catch a cat that tried to get away following a traffic stop.

ISP says the trooper had stopped the min-van on Interstate 90 in northern Idaho after its side door came open and items started falling out.

Once stopped, it was discovered the driver and a passenger were in possession of drugs and were arrested.

Also inside the van were two dogs and the cat.

The trooper was waiting for an animal shelter to show up to take the animals when the cat made a run for it, but it was not fast enough for the trooper.

