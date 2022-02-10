AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police troopers arrested a Meridian man Thursday morning on several felonies, including drug trafficking, after he was stopped for driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 86 near American Falls.

At approximately 8:28 a.m., an Idaho State Police trooper on eastbound Interstate 86 witnessed the driver of a Lexus sedan traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. The trooper stopped the driver just east of American Falls. As the stop was in progress, the driver of the Lexus, identified as 23-year-old Morgan R. Barzee, sped off again quickly reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour and above.

Troopers pursued the suspect vehicle eastbound on I-86, then onto East County Road in Power County. The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop on the 1200 block of East County Road in Pocatello. Troopers arrested the driver without further incident.

Barzee was charged with eluding an officer (F), drug trafficking – marijuana (F), resisting and obstructing officers (m), reckless driving (m), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (m) and possession of drug paraphernalia (m).

He was booked into the Power County Jail on the above charges.

