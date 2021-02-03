CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – This is a scene no one should have to see up close and personal.

A semi crashed into an Idaho State Trooper’s car near Interstate 15 by Dubois Thursday.

The trooper was outside his car and was uninjured.

The truck and its driver were found 10 miles from the crash scene in Montana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene of a crash.

Multiple Choice Tuesday What not to do when approaching an Emergency Vehicle: A. Drive Too Fast for the ice/snow covered roadway

B. Lock your brakes and jackknife your semi trailer

C. Crash your semi into a patrol car and flee the scene of the crash

D. All the Above pic.twitter.com/5LzfqK0du7 — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 2, 2021

