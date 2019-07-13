Tropical Storm Barry: Coast Guard rescues 12 trapped on remote Louisiana island

A dozen people stranded on a remote Louisiana island by Tropical Storm Barry were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a report Saturday.

The rescue was carried out on Isle de Jean Charles, a Terrebonne Parish community that was cut off by rising water from the storm. Isle de Jean Charles is about two hours south of New Orleans.

The Coast Guard reported that none of the rescued strandees, including four who were elderly, were injured, WWL-TV reported.

TROPICAL STORM BARRY: HURRICANE STRENGTH LIKELY WHEN STORM HITS LAND; 50,000 WITHOUT POWER – SO FAR

Isle de Jean Charles and other low-lying areas in Terrebonne Parish were under a voluntary evacuation order Friday, the station reported.

Isle de Jean Charles, home to fish camps on stilts, is a narrow stretch of land with only one road in and out, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tropical Storm Barry is forecast to make landfall as 2019’s first hurricane near Morgan City, La. It is expected to dump up to 20 inches of rain in the region.