SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 1,400 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at three local waters the second week of November.

Hayden Creek Pond, a family friendly fishing area along Hayden Creek, will receive 600 trout. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities, restroom, and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond, located along the Sunset Heights road just south of Salmon, will receive 400 trout. This small irrigation pond provides ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.

Kids Creek Pond, located in the Salmon city limits, will receive 400 trout. A fishing dock, pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, and number of benches makes this a convenient place for families to enjoy the outdoors.

The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

