IDAHO FALLS FIRE DEPT.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Traffic was blocked during the lunch-hour Wednesday after a truck hauling a trailer got stuck under the Northgate Bridge near Boulevard.

The trucker was attempting to flatten tires in hopes of lowering it enough to clear the underpass.

Further details are not yet available.

