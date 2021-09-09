BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle rollover reported at 9:52 a.m. on southbound U.S. 91, north of Blackfoot in Bingham County.

A box truck hauling a load of chairs ran off the road causing the truck to overturn. The rollover caused the chairs to scatter off the side of the roadway. Troopers on scene were told the chairs were intended for delivery to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls was the only occupant. Police said he suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Traffic on U.S. 91 continues to be slow as emergency responders work to assist the driver and clear the area.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

