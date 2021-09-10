BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a collision between a truck and a train that occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 1:38 p.m. in the Thyee area of Bannock County.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The truck was pulling an empty trailer and traveling westbound on W. Tyhee Road when it collided with a train traveling northbound on the tracks between N. Hiline Road and U.S. 91. The impact with the train split the trailer in half.

The collision shut down train travel and blocked vehicle traffic on Tyhee Road while emergency responders worked to investigate and assist those involved. The scene was cleared by 3:00 p.m.

Troopers were assisted on scene by deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old man from Blackfoot, was cited for failure to yield.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

