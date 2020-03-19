POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s been a long road for truckers over the past few weeks.

With items flying off the shelves, truck drivers have been delivering the restocked orders as fast as they can. Working long shifts, some truckers have been running into problems as businesses react to the spread of novel coronavirus.

“We go to get stuff from Walmart and it’s empty. It’s gone,” John Klaus, a truck driver for Doug Andrus Distributing, said.

Recently, coronavirus panic shopping sprees have cleared the shelves of the items truck drivers like Klaus rely on.

“Obviously with everyone buying everything and doing it all at once, it just doesn’t leave anything for us,” he said. “Junk food is there. There’s a lot of junk food … anything nutritional or somewhat decent, good luck.”

With several truck stops and rest stops closing, some truckers aren’t sure what to do for food.

Because 18-wheelers can’t make it through drive-thrus and some restaurants have closed dining rooms, someone decided to help truckers find food in Idaho.

Recently, the Facebook group “Hungry Truckers in Idaho” has been trying to help truckers driving through the Gem State. With advice on open restaurants and businesses that will let drivers park on-site, the group has racked up nearly 200 members since Tuesday night.

“There are people on the group who have said, ‘Hey, if you’re in Idaho’ – especially up in the Idaho Falls area – ‘if you need something to eat, call me I’ll grab your food and bring it to you.’ That helps out a lot and so we’re hoping more people could see something like this and reach out to truck drivers.”

According to Klaus, even simple things – like ordering for a truck driver at the drive-thru – could make a big difference.

“I’ll buy your meal, just help me get food,” Klaus said. “Something please because it gets tough to eat out here.”