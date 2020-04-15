Top Stories

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Truck drivers pulled through the Inkom Port of Entry on Wednesday to find a sweet surprise.

The Townsend Realty Team partnered with Crumbl Cookies and the Idaho Trucking Association to host a “Truck Driver Appreciation Day.”

“We really wanted to put an event together to show the professional drivers coming through our area how much we appreciate their sacrifices in keeping our country moving,” said Brandi Townsend, co-owner of Townsend Realty Team.

Volunteers handed out 600 chocolate chip cookies, beverages and thank-you notes to unsuspecting truckers at the Port of Entry.

“(They said) ‘I can’t wait to get home to tell my wife.’ ‘This state is the only state that’s done something like this for us.’ They’ve been really really appreciative,” Townsend said.