Trump administration considering military resources for crisis at the border; Sanders eyed in Biden scandal

April 3, 2019

MILITARY MULLED FOR ‘CAT 5’ IMMIGRATION CRISIS: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday compared the immigration crisis at the border to a “Cat 5 hurricane disaster” and the Trump administration is considering using all of its resources – including the military – to contain the problem … In an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Nielsen said the administration is considering placing military forces on the border. “I think we’re looking into that. We’ve made the request. I’m in constant contact with the acting secretary of defense. I talked to some of the combatant commanders today. We are in fact pushing more and more military resources to the border,” Nielsen said. (Click on the video above to watch Nielsen’s interview.) President Trump has threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border to combat the crisis. His aides say closing the border is one of a number of options being explored.

TWO NEW BIDEN ACCUSERS: Two more women have accused former Vice President Joe Biden of touching them inappropriately at events, bringing the total number of women who have complained publicly about the prospective 2020 Democratic candidate to four … The latest accusations were reported by the New York Times. One of the claims dated from 2012, while the other encounter was said to have taken place a few years later. Biden has denied acting inappropriately and a spokesman for the former vice president accused “right wing trolls and others” of feeding the controversy. Meanwhile, members of presidential campaign team for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., deny suggestions that they were behind the allegations made by the first Biden accuser, former Nevada lieutenant governor candidate Lucy Flores – and ardent Sanders supporter.

Still, despite Biden’s woes, Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, who led the #MeToo drive that led to the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., in 2018 over misconduct, was not quick to call for the former vice president to ditch his 2020 aspirations, saying, “Voters will have to decide.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM VOWS COMEY WILL BE ON HOT SEAT: Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vows that former FBI Director James Comey will be brought back to Capitol Hill and grilled about the origins of the Russia collusion investigation … “Millions of Americans believe that the top level of the Department of Justice and the FBI, they wanted Clinton to win and Trump to lose,” Graham said in an interview on “Hannity” on Tuesday. “They manipulated the law to let her off, manipulated the facts and the law to go after Trump and that’s a big deal to a lot of people. So I promise you former Director Comey will get to testify in the light of day.” Graham also repeated his call for a special prosecutor to investigate the investigators and find out if any laws were broken.

TRUMP: DEMOCRATS ‘PETRIFIED’ OF ‘YOUNG BARTENDER’ AOC – President Trump mocked freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Tuesday over her signature Green New Deal, referring to the progressive proposal to combat climate change as being “done by a young bartender” … Trump didn’t explicitly name Ocasio-Cortez in his address at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington. He blasted the Green New Deal as “the craziest thing,” and chided establishment Democrats as “petrified” of Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive ideas, the Hill reported.

HISTORIC VOTE IN CHICAGO: Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot easily won the Chicago mayor’s race Tuesday, earning support from every part of the city to defeat a longtime political insider and become the first black woman and openly gay person to lead the nation’s third-largest city … Lightfoot, who had never been elected to public office, delivered a commanding victory over Toni Preckwinkle, who served in the City Council for 19 years before becoming Cook County Board president.

A BROKEN SYSTEM – “The reason I decided to consider running as an independent is … because the two-party system is broken. We have issues in this country that must be solved. They will not be solved by two parties that are in bed every single day to defeat one another as opposed to representing the American people.”– Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks, on “Fox & Friends,” on why he is mulling running for president as a third party candidate. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

Marc Thiessen: Abortion supporters don’t want to you to see ‘Unplanned’ – See it anyway.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour asks Comey if FBI should have shut down ‘hate speech’ from Trump rallies.

Couple, ages 103 and 100, celebrate birthdays — and 82 years of marriage.

First quarter auto sales sluggish at largest US carmakers.

Lawmakers advance comprehensive retirement reform: What to know.

Zion Williamson sneaker deal: Nike, Adidas bidding war could be biggest ever, executive says.

2018: President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built.

1996: “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski is arrested at his remote Montana cabin.

1882: Notorious outlaw Jesse James is shot to death in St. Joseph, Mo., by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.

