President Trump has been briefed on the school shooting that unfolded in a Denver suburb, resulting in one death and eight injuries, the White House said Tuesday.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Police identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Devon Erickson. The other suspect, whose identity was not released, is a juvenile male. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe there are additional suspects.

“Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

STEM School is only about 7 miles from Littleton, site of the infamous Columbine High School shooting in 1999, Denver’s FOX 31 reported.

“The White House has been in communication with state and local officials, and the president has been briefed and continues to monitor the ongoing situation. We offer our full support to local law enforcement and first responders and thank them for their heroism,” Deere added.

President Trump had not publicly commented on the shooting as of late Tuesday.

Other politicians threw in their support. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted: “The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families.”

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., offered up his prayers with “the students, parents and faculty members and I’m grateful to the first responders working to keep everyone safe.”

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., who grew up in Highlands Ranch and has a 5-year-old niece who attends STEM School, wrote: “I am so grateful to her teachers & law enforcement for keeping her safe and am praying for the victims. This has to stop and #EnoughIsEnough.”

He added: “While I am deeply grateful that my niece is safe, I’m heartbroken for the parents and students, and am beyond angry that gun violence has yet again struck our community. We must act now to enact real reform to our nation’s gun laws. Not next month. Not next year. NOW.”

FOX 31 reported that STEM School will be closed for the rest of the week. Other public schools will remain open, but under increased security, the station said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.