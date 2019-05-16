Trump orders blue lighting on White House to honor fallen police officers

President Trump had the White House lit with blue late Wednesday to honor police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The illumination falls on Peace Officers Memorial Day, an annual observance first put into practice by President John F. Kennedy.

The observance comes in the middle of Police Week, which has brought thousands of law enforcement officers to the capital for a series of events.

“On Peace Officers Memorial Day and throughout Police Week, we express our unending gratitude to our Nation’s law enforcement officers,” Trump wrote in a press release last Friday. “Those brave men and women selflessly confront danger to protect our families and defend our communities. We also honor those in blue who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.”

Wednesday was not the first time President Trump ordered the blue lighting on the White House. In April 2017 he lit up the White House in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. The next month he ordered the blue lighting in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.